Maharashtra travel history haunts state, positives surge

MANDYA: The influx of hundreds of people from Mumbai to villages in Mandya has shot up the district’s tally of Covid-19 positive cases, with 71 fresh ones being reported on Tuesday. This has takes the total tally to 160, with 21 discharges and 139 active cases.

The district crossed 100 cases in the last 72 hours, and majority of patients have travel history to Maharastra. Of the 71 positive cases, 41 are from KR Pet and 21 from Nagamangala. Deputy Commissioner MV Venkatesh said that the patients had travelled to Mandya between May 15 and 16.



“People need not panic over the increase in number of cases, as the district administration is equipped to treat everyone. We have a 350-bed facility at Mandya Institute of Medical Science, which has been converted into a Covid-designated hospital,” Venkatesh said.

Highest spike in Davanagere Tuesday saw a major spike in Covid-19 cases in the district. A total of 22 cases were reported, the highest in the district till date. Of the 22 cases, most are contacts of Covidpositive patients, while two have inter-district travel history, two travel led to Ahmedabad, and one had travelled to Kerala. Tuesday’s total count stood at 112, with two discharges and four deaths in all.

Five fresh cases in Udupi Five people, four of whom have a travel history to Mumbai, tested positive for Covid- 19 in Udupi on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 16. The fresh cases include an eight-year-old boy, a 24-yearold pregnant woman, a 24-year-old man and a 38-yearold man. The fifth patient is a 17-year-old cancer patient from Chitradurga.

C’magaluru loses green tag The district, which was a green zone till now, recorded five fresh cases, including three minors with travel history to Mumbai. A 27-year-old pregnant woman (P-1296) from Tarikere and a 43-yearold man (P-1295) tested positive too, and the area around their residences have been declared containment zones.

Two cases have no travel history

Shivamogga : Shivamogga recorded 10 cases on Tuesday. Out of the new cases, five patients have a travel history to Mumbai while two are from Kerala and one from AP. But the worry is that two cases — a 15-year-old girl and 63-year-old man — have no travel history, and officials are trying to trace their contacts. Among the 10 cases, seven are male and three female

Hotspots notified in Uttara Kannada

Karwar: Four cases Covid cases were reported in Uttara Kannada on Tuesday. A 31-year-old who returned from TN tested positive. A native of Dandeli, who had been to Gujarat, tested positive too. A 16-year-girl who returned from Mumbai tested positive, as did a person who returned from Sholapur. DC K Harish Kumar said Joida, Majali, Dandeli, Yellapur, Mundgod will be considered hotspots.