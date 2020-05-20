Mystery sound heard in many parts of Bengaluru rattles windows, public

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A loud sound triggered panic in many parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon with people variously attributing it to a tremor, transformer burst or fighter jet.

The sound was heard in places like Whitefield, Electronic City, Cooke Town, Banshankari, HSR layout, Vasanth Nagar, Ulsoor and Brookefield. Residents took to their social media accounts and said they heard a loud noise with windows rattling. There was speculation that the sound could be a ‘sonic boom’ from a fighter jet flying over the city.

Ritu T, a resident of Marthahalli, said, "It was a loud sound. We all got scared at home and saw the windows rattling. It seemed like an explosion."

Vidya S, a resident of Bellandur, said, "We heard it in areas like Deverebeesanhalli and Sarjapur. It felt like a building nearby was collapsing. It was very scary. When I put it up on my relatives group, I found that many had heard the same noise in other localities like Koramangala as well."

However, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) confirmed that it wasn't an earthquake. "Earthquake activity will not be restricted to one area and will be widespread. We have checked our sensors and there is no earthquake activity recorded today," said Srinivas Reddy, Director of KSNDMC.

Some also suggested that it could be from a flight test of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) conducted by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). However, a spokesperson from HAL said, "This has got nothing to do with HAL testing. Since HAL is the epicentre of the noise, people think it's from here. But we have confirmed that it's not."

A police official said, "HAL & IAF authorities have both been contacted. Let's wait for their response and not speculate."