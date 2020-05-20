STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No stimulus, only disappointment in FM’s package: Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that he was disappointed with the stimulus package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Published: 20th May 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy arrives for a press conference at Vidhan Soudha, Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy arrives for a press conference at Vidhan Soudha, Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that he was disappointed with the stimulus package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.Addressing media persons on Tuesday, Kumaraswamy stated that the Centre’s decision was not transparent. “The attention given to migrant labourers, small vendors or payment of wages in MSMEs was unclear.

I am unsure on what basis the minister considered that the measures announced are new and would have solved the problems that the MSME sector is facing. Minister Sitharaman is perhaps unaware of the difference between relief and development expenditure. These expenditures cannot provide any relief to pandemic-struck India.”

“Banks have been annually providing collateral-free automatic loans to MSMEs and there is nothing new about this because such schemes have been in existence for over 50 years under various names. The finance minister is now presenting development loans as an economic stimulus. Stimulus is a support measure given by the government in times of difficulty. Direct cash support will help them stay afloat,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
Gallery
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp