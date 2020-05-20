Tiger captured in Bandipur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The four-year-old tiger which had killed 19 cattle heads over the last two months was captured by Karnataka Forest Department officials on Tuesday. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, wildlife Ajai Misra, told The New Indian Express that the tiger is healthy with all its canines intact. It has canine injuries and maggot wounds, and as the tiger heals, it will be released into the wild. It will be one of the few cases where tigers were released after being captured.

Four elephants lead by a jumbo named Abhimanyu were brought to capture the tiger. Rubbishing the rumours that it is the wrong tiger, Misra said a committee had been formed and they tracked the tiger and only after thorough verification, the animal was captured. The animal is being treated at Mysuru zoo and it is being closely monitored.