51 of 67 positive cases with travel history to Mumbai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state on Wednesday recorded 67 new Covid-19 positive cases, of which a majority of 51 are patients coming from Mumbai. Also, a 43-year-old man (P1236), with a history of hypertension and myocarditis and a travel history to Vellore in Tamil Nadu, died in Bengaluru Urban district. With this, the total tally of positive patients went up to 1,462 and toll to 41.

Hassan district took the lead recording 21 cases. Next was Bidar with 10 cases, who were contacts of previous patients. Six patients from Udupi district too had a travel history to Mumbai. All the eight patients from Mandya, seven from Kalaburagi, four each from Raichur and Tumakuru, and one from Yadgir had a travel history to Mumbai.

Bengaluru Urban recorded four cases. Of them, contact tracing of two is under progress, while two others are contacts of Patient 701, who had a history of Influenza Like Illness. A patient from Dakshina Kannada had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness. This apart, 13 discharges were reported — two from Dharwad, seven from Davanagere, three from Mandya and one from Bengaluru Urban.

The ICMR identified COVID-19 labs which includes 29-government and 21 private labs in Karnataka. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said that so far, 94 international passengers have come to the state and none of them have been symptomatic. Of the passengers arriving on the Rajdhani Express, 22 swab tests of high-risk patients were taken, while the rest were screened.

MANDYA SEES HIGHEST SURGE

Mysuru: The influx of people to Mandya from Mumbai continues to haunt the district, with eight new Covid-positive cases. The total infected in the district stands at 168. With 144 active cases, Mandya now tops the list in highest case surge over three days in the state. Of the eight new patients, seven are from KR Pete and one is from Nagamangala. They had left Maharashtra on May 14 and reached Mandya in private vehicles.

FOUR NEW CASES IN TUMAKURU

Tumakuru: The district recorded four new Covid-positive cases linked to Mumbai. Two women and their minor children tested positive on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 15. Families of two migrant labourers from Koratagere and Turuvekere taluks had arrived in a car from Mumbai recently, and were quarantined. Two men tested negative, but two women and two children tested positive. Interestingly, all six people were asymptomatic.

HASSAN: 21 CASES IN 24 HOURS

Hassan: Hassan recorded 21 Covid- 19 positive cases, the highest ever single-day spike here, on Wednesday. All but two patients have travel history to Mumbai. As many as 34 cases were reported from Channarayapatana, 11 from Holenarasipur, three each from Hassan and Alur, one from Arsikere and two in Arkalgud.