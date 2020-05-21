Cops oppose Amulya Leona’s bail plea

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka police have opposed granting of bail to Amulya Leona, who was arrested on charges of sedition on February 20. In the statement of objection filed before the court on Monday, a copy of which is with TNIE, police said the 19-year-old is an “influential person who may threaten and influence witnesses and hamper the case of the prosecution and will abscond if released on bail. The petitioner fleeing from justice is also not ruled out.”

Amulya has been booked under IPC sections 124 A, 153 A, 153 B, 505 (2). The Karnataka High Court will hear the bail plea on May 28.