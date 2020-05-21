Cops quarantined after accused tests positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hebbagodi police station officers have been quarantined after they arrested a man who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Hebbagodi police arrested a 28-year-old man, a resident of Padarayanapura, in connection with a theft and cheating case.

Twenty four police officers who came in direct contact with the accused were identified as primary contacts, and have been quarantined, an officer said. “The case was related to theft of materials from a construction site. The accused was arrested and tested. On Tuesday, his results came back positive,” the officer said, adding that the station has been sanitised.