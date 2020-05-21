Karnataka gets Rs 1.6k crore as its tax share

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Finance Ministry on Wednesday evening sanctioned release of the states’ instalment of Central taxes for the month of May. As per the Union Government’s orders, Karnataka’s share in the devolution for May is Rs 1,678.57 crore. This, however, is approximately Rs 400 crore lesser than budget estimates of over Rs 2,000 crore for 2020- 2021.

A total of Rs 46,038.70 crore has been allocated among 28 states as May instalment. Karnataka received a similar amount of Rs 1,678.57 crore as its April instalment as well. The Finance Ministry, in a tweet on Wednesday, said the releases were calculated based on tax receipts projected in Budget 2020-2021 and not as per actuals.

“GoI’s prime objective has been protecting States Revenues & meeting their liquidity requirements in their fight against #COVID19 global pandemic (sic)” the tweet said. Uttar Pradesh’s share in the allocation was the highest at Rs 8,255.19 crore followed by Bihar with Rs 4,631.96 crore. Madhya Pradesh has the third highest allocation of Rs 3,630.60 crore.

‘Devolution less than what was budgeted’

Officials in the Karnataka Finance Department said the devolution is less than what was originally budgeted. Karnataka’s budgeted share of Central taxes for May was more than Rs 2,000 crore. In the corresponding period last year, the State had received about Rs 2,600 crore. The 14th Finance Commission had fixed Karnataka’s share at 4.71 per cent of the total allocation.

The 15th Finance Commission, on whose interim report the new allocation for states has been budgeted this year, however, reduced it to 3.64 per cent of the central pool. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in his 2020- 2021 Budget speech, had said the State will see a reduction of Rs 11,215 crore from Central taxes as compared to the previous fiscal year.