STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka gets Rs 1.6k crore as its tax share

The Union Finance Ministry on Wednesday evening sanctioned release of the states’ instalment of Central taxes for the month of May.

Published: 21st May 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Tax, I-T refunds

For representational purpose.

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Finance Ministry on Wednesday evening sanctioned release of the states’ instalment of Central taxes for the month of May. As per the Union Government’s orders, Karnataka’s share in the devolution for May is Rs 1,678.57 crore. This, however, is approximately Rs 400 crore lesser than budget estimates of over Rs 2,000 crore for 2020- 2021.

A total of Rs 46,038.70 crore has been allocated among 28 states as May instalment. Karnataka received a similar amount of Rs 1,678.57 crore as its April instalment as well. The Finance Ministry, in a tweet on Wednesday, said the releases were calculated based on tax receipts projected in Budget 2020-2021 and not as per actuals.

“GoI’s prime objective has been protecting States Revenues & meeting their liquidity requirements in their fight against #COVID19 global pandemic (sic)” the tweet said. Uttar Pradesh’s share in the allocation was the highest at Rs 8,255.19 crore followed by Bihar with Rs 4,631.96 crore. Madhya Pradesh has the third highest allocation of Rs 3,630.60 crore. 

‘Devolution less than what was budgeted’

Officials in the Karnataka Finance Department said the devolution is less than what was originally budgeted. Karnataka’s budgeted share of Central taxes for May was more than Rs 2,000 crore. In the corresponding period last year, the State had received about Rs 2,600 crore. The 14th Finance Commission had fixed Karnataka’s share at 4.71 per cent of the total allocation.

The 15th Finance Commission, on whose interim report the new allocation for states has been budgeted this year, however, reduced it to 3.64 per cent of the central pool. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in his 2020- 2021 Budget speech, had said the State will see a reduction of Rs 11,215 crore from Central taxes as compared to the previous fiscal year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp