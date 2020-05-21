STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka raises target for farm loans to Rs 14.5K crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) releasing an additional Rs 1,750 crore to Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and cooperative banks, Karnataka has revised its targets for lending to farmers. Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar on Wednesday said the State Government’s target to disburse farm loans has been revised to Rs 14,500 crore.

At a review meeting with officials of the department’s Bengaluru zone, Somashekhar said RRBs and cooperative banks should give short-term loans to new farmers to boost agriculture activity. “Farm loans of about Rs 916 crore have been dis-bursed to 1,35,977 farmers so far. In the corresponding period last year, loans to the tune of Rs 712 crore were lent to 94,241 farmers.

While the target for lending was Rs 13,000 crore last year, the cooperation department has set a target of Rs 14,500 crore this year. All DCC banks have been asked to disburse loans to farmers,” the minister said. At the meeting, he also asked officials to stop the practice of RRBs and cooperative societies lending to sugar factories and focus on farm loans, specially short-term loans. Cooperative banks have also been asked to prioritise lending to self-help groups and street hawkers under ‘Badavara Bandhu’ scheme.

