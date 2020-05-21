MGNREGA: Karnataka govt plans 13 crore man-days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is planning to increase the number of man-days under MGNREGA to solve the employment issues plaguing those who returned to their native villages from cities. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a review meeting with the rural development and panchayat raj department to review the containment measures.

“Due to the lockdown, migrant workers returned to their villages in large numbers. Under the employment scheme, these people should be given work,’’ the CM said. This year, the state government plans to touch 13 crore man-days, for which Rs 6315.79 crore has be allotted. The Centre has allotted Rs 40 crore as well.

“The additional grants will be utilised for migrant workers and they will be given work,’’ he added. The state government plans to deliver essentials to people’s doorsteps at the gram panchayat level to contain the spread of Covid-19 in villages. A task force has been constituted to accomplish this task. In order to solve the drinking water crisis in rural areas, officials have arranged for 389 tankers and 706 borewells in 659 villages in 14 districts.