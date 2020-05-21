South Western Railway to run 16 special trains, tickets to be booked online. Check out details here

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Railway Ministry has announced 16 special trains to be run by South Western Railway out of the 200 trains that will run from June 1. Six pairs of long-distance trains, one each between Bengaluru and New Delhi, Danapur (Bihar) and Howrah, Vasco Do Gama and Nizammudin, two trains to Mumbai, one from Bengaluru and one from Gadag in North Karnataka have been announced.

This is the first time since March 22 that any train will be run between Mumbai and Karnataka as it never figured in the 100-plus Shramik Specials run from Karnataka to the other cities that figure in the list. A pair of inter-city trains between Bengaluru and Hubballi as well as Shivamogga Town will be also run.

A PIB release said quarantine rules of the destination State will be applicable. Strict protocols for passengers, including the need to arrive 90 minutes in advance to the station for thermal screening in connection with COVID-19 need to be adhered to.

The following pairs of Express trains have been announced for SWR in the list made public late on Wednesday:

Udyan Express between Mumbai CST and KSR Bengaluru (01301/01302)

Sangamitra Express between Danapur (Bihar) and KSR Bengaluru (02296/02295)

Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express between New Delhi and Yeshwantpur (02629/02630)

Mumbai CST to Gadag in Hubballi Railway Division (01139/01140).

Doronto non-AC train will be run between Howrah and Yesvantpur (02245/12246). Two Janshatabdi trains will be run between Bengaluru City and Hubballi (02079/02080), Yesvantpur and Shivamogga Town (02089/02090) and Goa Express between Vasco Do Gama and Nizamuddin (02779/02780).

Except for Sampark Kranti, which will be a bi-weekly, all the other long-distance trains will be run daily. The status of Goa Express is not specified.

The bookings for all trains open at 10 am on Thursday (May 21) and can only be done through IRCTC website or its mobile app. All passengers will be thermal screened and those showing COVID symptoms will not be permitted travel and their full ticket amount refunded. Their family members can choose to continue the travel or not and the ticket cost would be refunded for those opting not to travel. All passengers need to download Aarogya Setu app, it added.

Catering charges are not included in the ticket. Some food items will be sold on the train and at stalls in stations. No linen or blankets will be provided, it said.

