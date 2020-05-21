STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

South Western Railway to run 16 special trains, tickets to be booked online. Check out details here

This is the first time since March 22 that any train will be run between Mumbai and Karnataka as it never figured in the 100-plus Shramik Specials run from the statet.

Published: 21st May 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers from Bihar on their way to Cantonment Railway Station to catch a train back home, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday | SHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Railway Ministry has announced 16 special trains to be run by South Western Railway out of the 200 trains that will run from June 1. Six pairs of long-distance trains, one each between Bengaluru and New Delhi, Danapur (Bihar) and Howrah, Vasco Do Gama and Nizammudin, two trains to Mumbai, one from Bengaluru and one from Gadag in North Karnataka have been announced.

This is the first time since March 22 that any train will be run between Mumbai and Karnataka as it never figured in the 100-plus Shramik Specials run from Karnataka to the other cities that figure in the list. A pair of inter-city trains between Bengaluru and Hubballi as well as Shivamogga Town will be also run. 

A PIB release said quarantine rules of the destination State will be applicable. Strict protocols for passengers, including the need to arrive 90 minutes in advance to the station for thermal screening in connection with COVID-19 need to be adhered to.

The following pairs of Express trains have been announced for SWR in the list made public late on Wednesday:

  • Udyan Express between Mumbai CST and KSR Bengaluru (01301/01302)
  • Sangamitra Express between Danapur (Bihar) and KSR Bengaluru (02296/02295)
  • Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express between New Delhi and Yeshwantpur (02629/02630)
  • Mumbai CST to Gadag in Hubballi Railway Division (01139/01140).

Doronto non-AC train will be run between Howrah and Yesvantpur (02245/12246). Two Janshatabdi trains will be run between Bengaluru City and Hubballi (02079/02080), Yesvantpur and Shivamogga Town (02089/02090) and Goa Express between Vasco Do Gama and Nizamuddin (02779/02780).

Except for Sampark Kranti, which will be a bi-weekly, all the other long-distance trains will be run daily. The status of Goa Express is not specified. 

The bookings for all trains open at 10 am on Thursday (May 21) and can only be done through IRCTC website or its mobile app. All passengers will be thermal screened and those showing COVID symptoms will not be permitted travel and their full ticket amount refunded. Their family members can choose to continue the travel or not and the ticket cost would be refunded for those opting not to travel. All passengers need to download Aarogya Setu app, it added. 

Catering charges are not included in the ticket. Some food items will be sold on the train and at stalls in stations. No linen or blankets will be provided, it said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Railway Ministry Indian Railways special trains South Western Railway Shramik trains lockdown stranded workers IRCTC
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp