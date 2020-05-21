With labourers gone back home, Karanataka builders fear cost escalation

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As migrant labourers return to their villages, mostly in North India, construction projects in the state have been hampered, which has escalated costs.

Thousands of migrants, mostly from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand, were hired by builders in Karnataka. Suresh Hari,

Karnataka Chairman, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), told The New Indian Express that most of these migrants were working as tile, wood and interior design workers.

“We can get the regular work done by local workers, but these skilled migrants gave the finishing touches. Most of them are gone and we do not know when they will return,” he said

The delay in works will mean an escalation in the price of materials, labour cost and interest on loans, which will impact the price paid by the customer.

The increase will at least be 10-15 per cent, industry watchers said. Housing Minister V Somanna said they are soon forming a RERA sub-committee which will discuss many issues including cost escalation.

“When thousands of migrants were stranded in Bengaluru, these builders did not come to their rescue. Now that they have gone, they cannot increase the cost. We will not allow builders to burden people,’’ he said.

Government works too have been affected.

“The National Highways Authority of India is carrying out works of Rs 30,000 crore in Karnataka, which includes the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. The contractors had hired many migrants and as they are gone, the work will get delayed,’’ a PWD official said.