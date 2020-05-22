Be strict about violations, Centre tells Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday wrote to chief secretaries of Karnataka and other states to be vigilant about lockdown violations, especially in containment zones. The letter said that violations in implementation of MHA guidelines have been brought to the notice of the home ministry, and urged officials to strictly implement the measures.

He specified that containment zones need to be delineated and containment measures within these zones need to be implemented effectively. He singled out issues like night curfew post 7 pm, saying it is mandatory to control the spread of infection, and local authorities should comply with this strictly. Social distancing, wearing masks, maintaining distance in buses and offices have to be scrupulously adhered, the letter said.