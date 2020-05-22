Close on the heels of Bengaluru 'boom', mysterious sound sparks panic in Tumakuru

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: When many residents of Kamabalapura village had just finished their lunch on Friday afternoon, a loud sound akin to a huge explosion forced them to rush out in panic.

All of them including women and children assembled at the community hall until they could be reassured that there was no danger.



It came close on the heels of a similar boom being heard in Bengaluru. The sound was also heard in places in Magadi of Ramanagara district and Mandya at the same time, according to reports.

"It was around 2.05 pm that I heard the sound. It was similar to a transformer burst but the power was not disrupted," Manjunath Gowda told The New Indian Express.

The smaller utensils tumbled to the ground in the kitchens. "The community hall also appeared to be shaking for 5-6 seconds," claimed Rajesh.

The residents of villages including Kanakuppe, Chikkannaswamy Hutti, Baichenahalli, Malalavadi and Hebburu had a similar experience. "There are no stone quarries in 15 km radius either under Ballagere Gram Panchayath jurisdiction to blame it on an explosion due to breaking of rocks using gelatin," remarked Gowda.

The majority of people felt that it might be due to a mild earthquake and insisted that the seismological department's officials visit the spot.

The local MLA D C Gowrishankar said that he will be visiting the place and has asked the police to pay a visit to allay the fears of residents.