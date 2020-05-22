STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Close on the heels of Bengaluru 'boom', mysterious sound sparks panic in Tumakuru

The majority of people felt that it might be due to a mild earthquake and insisted that the seismological department's officials visit the spot.

Published: 22nd May 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

The panic-stricken residents gathering outside a community hall

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: When many residents of Kamabalapura village had just finished their lunch on Friday afternoon, a loud sound akin to a huge explosion forced them to rush out in panic.

All of them including women and children assembled at the community hall until they could be reassured that there was no danger.
 
It came close on the heels of a similar boom being heard in Bengaluru. The sound was also heard in places in Magadi of Ramanagara district and Mandya at the same time, according to reports.  

"It was around 2.05 pm that I heard the sound. It was similar to a transformer burst but the power was not disrupted," Manjunath Gowda told The New Indian Express.

The smaller utensils tumbled to the ground in the kitchens. "The community hall also appeared to be shaking for 5-6 seconds," claimed Rajesh.

The residents of villages including Kanakuppe, Chikkannaswamy Hutti, Baichenahalli, Malalavadi and Hebburu had a similar experience. "There are no stone quarries in 15 km radius either under Ballagere Gram Panchayath jurisdiction to blame it on an explosion due to breaking of rocks using gelatin," remarked Gowda.

The majority of people felt that it might be due to a mild earthquake and insisted that the seismological department's officials visit the spot.

The local MLA D C Gowrishankar said that he will be visiting the place and has asked the police to pay a visit to allay the fears of residents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tumakuru Karnataka
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp