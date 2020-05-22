FIRs registered against three cops

By Express News Service

The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered FIRs against three police officers of the Central Crime Branch, who have been accused of receiving a bribe from a cigarette distributor.

The officers - Assistant Commissioner of Police M Prabhushankar and police inspectors RM Ajay and Niranjan Kumar -- who are booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, have been suspended.

They are accused of striking a deal with a leading cigarette distributor and allowing him and other distributors to supply cigarettes at exorbitant prices during the lockdown, an ACB official said. Prabhushankar and Ajay are also accused of extorting money from those who had been arrested for selling fake N95 masks.

