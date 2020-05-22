Just applying for permit not enough: Cops

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Police deployed at the checkpost near Koganoli Naka on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border have a problem on their hands. Most people who want to cross the border do not have the required permission, yet when they are stopped, they claim to have applied for permission online.

“It is important for applicants to ensure that they get permission by checking the Seva Sindhu website,” said officials. In fact, they had to stop a vehicle carrying a dead body near Nipani from crossing the border to reach the deceased’s kin. “We do not want to stop anyone, but cannot compromise with procedures,” they said.