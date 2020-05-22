STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt to foot costs of migrant workers travelling home on special trains

The proposal to make travel free for migrants has been on the table for two weeks now. With many receiving states refusing to pay fares of migrants, Karnataka has stepped up to help poor workers.

Migrant workers from Bihar on their way to Cantonment Railway Station to catch a train back home, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday | SHRIRAM BN

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From cancelling special trains for migrants two weeks ago only to restore them after criticism, the Karnataka government has come a long way. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that his government will bear the costs of migrant workers returning home on Shramik special trains.  

Following multiple requests from labour unions as well as the opposition, the government will pay for tickets of all migrants boarding the special trains to various parts of the country till May 31. The decision comes after multiple reports in the media highlighted the helplessness of poor migrants unable to afford tickets to board trains.

"Government considers migrant workers, who have come from far-flung parts of our country, as our own people and it is my firm belief that they too must be supported by the state. Therefore, Karnataka Government will bear the cost of travel of migrant workers and stranded persons to their respective states by Shramik Trains up to
31st May, 2020," tweeted Yediyurappa.

The proposal to make travel free for migrants has been on the table for two weeks now. With many receiving states refusing to pay fares of migrants, Karnataka has stepped up to help poor workers.

