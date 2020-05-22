STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka reports 105 fresh corona cases as more Maharashtra returnees test positive, state tally 1710

Meanwhile, Bengaluru city saw its first positive case in a police constable who was working in Frazer town traffic police station.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Friday recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases with more than 80 cases being the returnees from Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Bengaluru city saw its first positive case in a police constable.

This takes the state tally to 1710 with 588 recoveries.

According to police, the constable who tested positive was working at Frazer town traffic police station. Two of his contacts have been quarantined and the entire police station was sanitized.

Out of the 105 new cases, Chikkaballapura recorded 45 cases followed by Hassan which reported 18. Most of these cases are returnees from Maharashtra. Tumakuru recorded 8 cases among which six are Maharashtra returnees. Besides, three cases from Mandya and four from Chikkaballapura also are returnees from the western state.

Bengaluru Urban, which had zero cases so far, has reported four cases. Among these cases three are returnees from Maharashtra.

Similarly, out of five cases in Bidar district three are returnees from Maharashtra and two from Telangana.
While Dharwad had two cases with travel history to Delhi, Vijayapura recorded two cases who are contacts of the containment zone.

Davengere recorded three cases - all contacts of previous patients. One case each has been reported from Chitradurga, Bagalkote, Uttar Kannada, and Dakshin Kannada.

Deputy commissioner of Haddad district R Girish said that the patients were shifted to Covid hospital in Hassan from Institutional quarantine. The police are tracking the primary and secondary contacts of all the patients. The district authority is avoiding people coming from Maharashtra at check posts.

Nearly one thousand people, who have registered their name in Seva Sindhi, are likely to enter the district in a couple of days, Girish added.

