No clarity on payment of migrants’ train fare, says HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stating that the situation of migrants was precarious, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the chief secretary and labour secretary to appear before the court via video conference as the state government had not produced any document regarding its stance that it was not liable to pay for the train fare of migrant workers.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna said there was no clarity on the payment of migrants’ train fare. These issues need to be considered by the central and state governments, the bench said.

The state submitted that 100 trains were arranged for 1.4 lakh migrants till May 20 and 670 buses to different states for 18,000 migrants. It added that 4.88 lakh people have registered for travel via trains.