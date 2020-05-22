Now, a sound test to hear a positive pitch

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) are developing an online tool ‘Coswara’ that can detect Covid-19 just by using voice recordings of people being tested. Although it does not intend to replace chemical tests, it is considered simplistic, cost-effective and quick. The method heavily relies on machine learning and signal processing techniques, and an enormous number of pre-fed recordings by positive-symptomatic, positive-asymptomatic, and negative patients.

The user can assess the probability of coronavirus infection through an app or a website, as envisioned by the researchers. The proposal was reviewed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which suggested increasing their database to make their algorithm more accurate. The team has been asked to proceed to voice samples data collection stage at massive levels, team lead Sriram Ganapathy, Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), told TNIE.

As an important step in the process, robust data collection from across India, and even outside, is underway. The team has collected 1,000 samples, including 80 with respiratory ailments (Covid-positive, pneumonia, etc), and are targeting 2,000 samples, including 100 positive samples. While the team will collect data for healthy subjects and those with pre-existing ailments from the public, they will also approach nodal or local health centres and isolation wards of hospitals for voice samples of Covid patients.

Through this tool, people will inform about their health disorders before beginning the recording.

This way, the researchers can distinguish the cough of a coronavirus patient, and a negative person who has other respiratory conditions such as asthma or TB. While there is always a possibility of people sending in wrong data, it is sufficiently cleaned before it is fed into the algorithm. At least 2,000 voice samples, including 50 positive samples, are deemed to be sufficient to open the tool for use. Later, the algorithm will refine itself with all the incoming data.

To differentiate asymptomatic positive cases with negative ones, they are trying to get as many recordings of people with mild symptoms. These very subtle hints in the voice, he says, will be able to corroborate with cues in the voice of asymptomatic persons. As for collecting data of Covid patients, researchers are reaching out to district medical officers. The model could be a first-stop diagnostic tool where people can allow their fears of contracting the virus in the comfort of their homes.