Tally shoots up as 121 travellers test positive, 43 patients are minors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 143 corona cases reported on Thursday, 121 were travellers who returned to Karnataka from other states or countries — 96 from Maharashtra, 6 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Telangana, 2 from Rajasthan, 1 from Chhattisgarh, 1 from Kerala and 7 from the United Arab Emirates. Of the number of positive cases, 43 are minors.

Thursday’s influx takes the Karnataka tally to 1,605 cases, with a huge daily case hike. The highest number of cases was in Mandya, with 33 cases, 29 of whom had a travel history to Maharashtra. The next highest number of cases was from Udupi, with 28 new patients. Udupi DC G Jagadish said that of these cases, two were quarantined at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district, and were shifted to a Covid-19 hospital in Karwar.

In all, 13 people from Maharashtra tested positive in Hassan, while 11 from Mumbai tested positive in Ballari.

A break-up of other cases