STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tally shoots up as 121 travellers test positive, 43 patients are minors

State sees another big spike in cases with 143 in 24 hours; Most cases reported from Mandya

Published: 22nd May 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

A mother puts a mask on her child’s face in Mysuru on Thursday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 143 corona cases reported on Thursday, 121 were travellers who returned to Karnataka from other states or countries — 96 from Maharashtra, 6 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Telangana, 2 from Rajasthan, 1 from Chhattisgarh, 1 from Kerala and 7 from the United Arab Emirates. Of the number of positive cases, 43 are minors. 

Thursday’s influx takes the Karnataka tally to 1,605 cases, with a huge daily case hike. The highest number of cases was in Mandya, with 33 cases, 29 of whom had a travel history to Maharashtra. The next highest number of cases was from Udupi, with 28 new patients. Udupi DC G Jagadish said that of these cases, two were quarantined at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district, and were shifted to a Covid-19 hospital in Karwar.

In all, 13 people from Maharashtra tested positive in Hassan, while 11 from Mumbai tested positive in Ballari.

A break-up of other cases

  • 9 patients from Belagavi came from Shikhraji, Jharkhand, Ajmer in Rajasthan and Kolhapur, Mumbai, Maharashtra.
  • 9 from Uttara Kannada returned from Maharashtra 
  • 8 patients from Bengaluru, most of whom were contacts of former patients. 
  • 4 cases are from Jagjeevanram Nagar in Padarayanapura area — they tested positive on their 12th day of quarantine. 
  • 2 cases were from Hoodi, 2 from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, with the patients admitted to a private hospital in Yelahanka. 
  • 6 patients tested positive in Shivamogga — 5 are from Tamil Nadu and one a SARI case.
  • 5 patients were reported from Dharwad, after travel to Telangana or Maharashtra.
  • 5 cases reported from Raichur, again of people who travelled back from Maharashtra.
  • 1 person living in a containment zone, a secondary contact of a patient, tested positive in Davanagere.
  • 2 persons who were contacts of a patient, tested positive in Chikkaballapura. 
  • 2 men — from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra — tested positive in Gadag.
  • 2 cases in Kolar — one with a contact history and the other coming from Chennai.
  • 15 people were discharged, taking the total discharges to 571 
Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Karnataka
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp