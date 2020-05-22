Tally shoots up as 121 travellers test positive, 43 patients are minors

BENGALURU: Of the 143 corona cases reported on Thursday, 121 were travellers who returned to Karnataka from other states or countries — 96 from Maharashtra, 6 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Telangana, 2 from Rajasthan, 1 from Chhattisgarh, 1 from Kerala and 7 from the United Arab Emirates. Of the number of positive cases, 43 are minors.
Thursday’s influx takes the Karnataka tally to 1,605 cases, with a huge daily case hike. The highest number of cases was in Mandya, with 33 cases, 29 of whom had a travel history to Maharashtra. The next highest number of cases was from Udupi, with 28 new patients. Udupi DC G Jagadish said that of these cases, two were quarantined at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district, and were shifted to a Covid-19 hospital in Karwar.
In all, 13 people from Maharashtra tested positive in Hassan, while 11 from Mumbai tested positive in Ballari.
A break-up of other cases
- 9 patients from Belagavi came from Shikhraji, Jharkhand, Ajmer in Rajasthan and Kolhapur, Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- 9 from Uttara Kannada returned from Maharashtra
- 8 patients from Bengaluru, most of whom were contacts of former patients.
- 4 cases are from Jagjeevanram Nagar in Padarayanapura area — they tested positive on their 12th day of quarantine.
- 2 cases were from Hoodi, 2 from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, with the patients admitted to a private hospital in Yelahanka.
- 6 patients tested positive in Shivamogga — 5 are from Tamil Nadu and one a SARI case.
- 5 patients were reported from Dharwad, after travel to Telangana or Maharashtra.
- 5 cases reported from Raichur, again of people who travelled back from Maharashtra.
- 1 person living in a containment zone, a secondary contact of a patient, tested positive in Davanagere.
- 2 persons who were contacts of a patient, tested positive in Chikkaballapura.
- 2 men — from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra — tested positive in Gadag.
- 2 cases in Kolar — one with a contact history and the other coming from Chennai.
- 15 people were discharged, taking the total discharges to 571