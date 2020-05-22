STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This Karnataka woman proves art has no religion

Suman Haveri, a Muslim woman from Hubballi, is part of a team that has been involved in Ganesha idol making for the last two years.

Suman Haveri is working on idols.

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: For this woman from minority community, making Ganesha idols is a source of livelihood. Her artistic skill affirms that art has no religion.

She is an expert in giving finishing touches to Ganesha idols. The idol-making process begins in the city every year before the start of the rainy season.

Suman has been working as an assistant with idol maker Arun Yadav. Along with two other women, she designs ornaments on idols and gives final touches.

She started working in an idol-making unit near her house to meet her financial requirements. She expressed happiness over making different types of idols that are unique and eco-friendly.

Yadav said: "After the ban on Plaster of Paris (POP) Ganesha idols two years ago, I started making paper idols. Since then I have employed six people who belong to different communities, including a Muslim."

“It is difficult to get good quality soil these days. Moreover, clay Ganesha idols develop cracks fast, besides weighing heavier. Therefore I thought of making idols with 'Porbandar chalk mitti' and newspaper which are popular among idol makers. The combination of chalk powder and newspaper weighs less and they don't develop cracks,” he said.

He is the only person who is into making paper Ganesha idols in the region. He makes over 600 idols every year, from small to 10-ft tall size, for installation in public places during Ganesha Chaturthi.

