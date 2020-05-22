Woman in Dakshina Kannada gives birth hours after husband dies in Mumbai

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

In a heart-wrenching incident, a young woman lost her husband in Mumbai at a Covid-19 hospital hours after she delivered a baby here in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The woman, Lavanya, who is in her 20s hails from Venur in Belthangady taluk and had returned to her native when she was 8-months pregnant.

Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian met the family and consoled them. Speaking to The New Indian Express, MLA Umanath Kotian said, "The couple lived in Mumbai. The deceased, Sanjith was a hotelier in Pune in Maharashtra. He was the sole breadwinner of the family and had sent his pregnant wife to Moodbidri few months ago."

He further said that Sanjith developed chest pain and due to restrictions over Coronavirus in Mumbai, could not get timely treatment.

"He had told his mother here in Moodbidri that he had chest pain and will visit any hospital for treatment. Due to Covid-19, he could not find a non-COVID hospital and receive timely proper medical care. Finally he was admitted to a Covid-19 designated government hospital where he died on Tuesday. The woman who lost her parents at a young age has to look after two daughters. She does not even know that her husband is no more," he said.

The woman could not get a glimpse of her husband for the last time as the funeral was held in Mumbai since he died inside a COVID-19 hospital.

Meanwhile, the woman's brother who is in Mumbai was supposed to come to Moodbidri on Friday. MLA Kotian said that he was stopped at Nippani, on Maharashtra-Karnataka border and sent back.

"We arranged pass for him but unfortunately he could not meet his family due to COVID-19-restrictions and after being stranded for hours at the border, he had to return. I met the family and I will try to help the woman by giving financial assistance for her daughters' education," he added.