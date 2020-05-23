STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP miffed with BSY-Opposition dosti

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From warning people against communalising Covid-19 to calling for all-party meetings and even assuring the Congress of dropping the FIR filed against AICC President Sonia Gandhi, BS Yediyurappa’s ‘all-inclusive’ avatar may have drawn him much admiration in the public sphere but within the BJP, workers and leaders are livid. A day after Yediyurappa assured a delegation of Congress leaders led by KPCC President D K Shivakumar that the FIR will be withdrawn, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said the case should not be withdrawn at any cost. Kateel’s public appeal is the result of disgruntlement brewing in the party, not just among ideological hardliners but young party workers, ever since Yediyurappa took charge as Chief Minister. 

Yediyurappa warning of legal action against those targeting the Muslim community, and subsequent cases filed against party workers, had left senior BJP leaders fuming. “While batting for Tablighis, the CM could have just said it was wrong to communalise Covid-19 but he went one step ahead and said strict action will be taken against those who target a community,” said a miffed BJP leader, resonating the sentiments of party hardliners. If that wasn’t enough, Yediyurappa’s assurance to Congress on Sonia made matters worse. 

“Workers and leaders, even those close to Yediyurappa, have had enough of his camaraderie with the Opposition. Months into the BJP government, party workers don’t even feel like BJP is in power. No one in the CM’s close circle is from the party or Sangh,” pointed out a party insider. The anger runs deep within the BJP’s social media team as well. “Not a single person who ran BJP’s election campaign is in charge of the Chief Minister’s social media team. In fact, a private agency is paid in lakhs to run CM of Karnataka and BS Yediyurappa’s personal handle,” said another party worker, adding that there’s almost no difference whether the BJP is in power, or the Congress. “Yediyurappa thinks of DK Shivakumar more as a friend than an Opposition leader.”

On his part, the CM is said to be building bridges to weather the Covid-19 crisis, financial crunch, and more importantly, measures his government may have to take -- like proposed changes to labour laws that will need the Opposition’s cooperation or increased borrowings to raise funds. The Opposition is already protesting against land reforms, amendment to APMC Act brought via the ordinance route by the BJP government. Yediyurappa is said to be on a tightrope walk to keep the Opposition in good humour, but not without the Centre’s nod. 

