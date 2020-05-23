Forest staffers delaying feasibility study

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ground-level staffers of the Forest Department are looking at ways to delay the feasibility study undertaken by the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) to set up a water storage facility to generate electricity in Sharavathy Lion Tailed Macaque Sanctuary. The ground-level officials told their higher-ups that the study cannot take place due to staff crunch during the Covid-19 pandemic and that it should be kept on hold till the situation improves, sources said.

The state board for wildlife and the chief wildlife warden have permitted the KPCL to conduct the study. “The exercise (study) will be the start of damage (to the environment). So we are looking at ways how it can be delayed, like citing staff crunch during the coronavirus times. We have bought some time with this reason,” a forest department official of Sharavthy valley said. The KPCL got permission earlier this month to drill 15 holes at 12 points as part of the feasibility study. But no groundwork has started so far.