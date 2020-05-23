STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka to pay for migrant workers’ journey back home

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced that his government will bear the cost of migrant workers’ travel on Shramik Special trains up to May 31.

Published: 23rd May 2020 06:24 AM

A migrant ask for a lift from trucks on the Pune-Bengaluru NH near Belagavi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that his government will bear the cost of migrant workers’ travel on Shramik Special trains up to May 31. From cancelling special trains for migrants two weeks ago, to restoring it after criticism, the State Government has shifted position. “The government considers migrant workers, who have come from far-flung parts of our country, as our own people and it is my firm belief that they too must be supported by the state.

Therefore, Karnataka Government will bear the cost of travel of migrant workers and stranded persons to their respective states by Shramik Trains up to 31st May, 2020,” Yediyurappa tweeted. The proposal to make travel free for migrants has been on the table for two weeks now.

With many receiving states refusing to pay the fares for migrant workers, Karnataka has stepped up to help poor migrants. The decision to bear the ticket cost for migrants travelling to their hometowns follows multiple requests from labour unions as well as the Opposition. Media reports too had highlighted the helplessness of poor migrants who are unable to afford tickets to board the trains.

BS Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
