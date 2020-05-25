STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
51 of 69 new COVID-19 patients in Karnataka had arrived from Maharashtra, tally now 2158

With one death reported of a 55-year-old woman from Bengaluru Rural, the toll now stands at 43 in Karnataka.

People take a walk at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sixty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday afternoon, of which 51 travelled from Maharashtra, 2 from the UAE, 1 from Muscat, 2 from Tamil Nadu, 1 from Uttar Pradesh and 1 from Delhi. This takes the total tally in the state to 2158.

The woman was diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and admitted on May 19. She died due to ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) on May 24 night in Bengaluru rural district.

The highest number of cases were from Udupi with 16 new patients, of which two returned from UAE and the rest from Maharashtra.

15 returnees from Maharashtra tested positive in Yadagiri, while 14 such cases were recorded in Kalaburagi and three in Dakshina Kannada.

Three contacts of a previous patient and one person living in a containment zone tested positive in Bengaluru.

A resident of Bidar who returned from Muscat has been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Bengaluru. A returnee from Tamil Nadu, who is a resident of Ramanagara, also tested positive in Bengaluru.

A woman from Maharashtra and one man each from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi tested positive in Ballari.

A woman and two boys who were contacts of three other patients tested positive in Dharwad.

A man with a travel history to Tamil Nadu and a primary contact of a former patient tested positive in Kolar.

A Maharashtra returnee and a primary contact of a patient were found to be positive in Mandya.

In Belagavi, a lone case of a 10-year-boy who returned from Maharashtra was reported.

A 34-year-old male, whose contacts are still being traced, tested positive in Tumakuru.

In Vijayapura, a sole case was reported of a 28-year-old woman who returned from Maharashtra.

