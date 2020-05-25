STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
76 travellers test positive for COVID-19 as total count of cases in Karnataka touch 2,182

69 of them had travelled from Maharashtra, two from UAE, one from Muscat, two from Tamil Nadu, one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Delhi, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2182.

Employees of a private eye clinic in Bengaluru wear PPE suits to screen patients at the entrance of the building, on Saturday

BENGALURU: After domestic flight services all over the country started after a gap of two months, the number of cases in Karnataka shot up by 93 on Monday owing to the incoming passenger flow from other states. 

With two deaths reported of a 55-year-old woman from Bengaluru Rural and 43 year old man from Dakshina Kannada, the death toll now stands at 44 in Karnataka.

The woman who was diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and admitted on May 19 died due to ARDS (Acute respiratory distress syndrome) on May 24 night in Bengaluru rural district.

The man suffered liver cirrhosis and was admitted on May 23 and died on the same day. His lab report confirmed COVID-19 positive on May 25.

Cases city-wise division

The highest number of cases were from Udupi with 32 new patients, of which two returned from UAE. While one suffered from Influenza Like Illness, one was a contact of a former patient and one was a resident of a containment zone and the rest, travellers from Maharashtra.

16 returnees from Maharashtra tested positive in Kalaburagi, while 15 such cases were reported in Yadagiri.

8 cases were reported from Bengaluru of which 3 contacts of patient no. 1930 in JP Nagar tested positive in Bengaluru, one case was from Padarayanapura containment zone, one returned from Maharashtra and UK each, one SARI case was reported from DG Halli and another person who was the contact of patient 1659 tested positive from Lakkasandra.

BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar said,"Following a fresh positive case in DJ Halli, BBMP has moved to set up a containment zone here. Already 35 primary contacts of the patient have been quarantined and assessment is on to declare the extent of the area under containment."

Three Maharashtra returnees tested positive in Dakshina Kannada and one patient's contact is still being traced.

A woman and two boys who were contacts of three other patients, as well as, a male traveller from Maharashtra tested positive in Dharwad.

A woman from Mahrashtra, one man each from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi tested positive in Ballari. 

A man with travel history to Tamil Nadu and a primary contact of a former patient tested positive in Kolar.

One Maharashtra returnee and one contact of patient 869 tested positive in Mandya.

Single cases were reported of patients who are residents of Belagavi, Bidar, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Uttara Kannada and Hassan.

A lone case of a 10-year-boy who returned from Maharashtra was reported in Belagavi. A resident of Bidar who returned from Muscat has been hospitalized in Bengaluru.

A returnee from Tamil Nadu, who is a resident of Ramanagara has been hospitalized in Bengaluru.

A 34-year-old male whose contact is still being traced, tested positive in Tumakuru.

A single case was reported of a 28-year-old woman who returned from Maharashtra to Vijayapura. Single cases of a male returning from Maharashtra was reported from Uttara Kannada and Hassan. 

