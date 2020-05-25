STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Duke University to conduct random coronavirus tests in Karnataka

Apart from this random testing will also be undertaken with the help of IDFC foundation.

Published: 25th May 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning PPE with face shields before testing swabs through RT-PCR method. (File Photo | Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Duke University based in North Carolina, Unites State of America has received approval from Karnataka's Health and Family Welfare Department to conduct randomised COVID-19 testing of samples in the state using RT-PCR kits. This will be done by Mr. Manoj Mohnan, Associate Professor of Public Policy, Economics and Global Health, Sanford School of Public Policy in Duke University with the help of two Indian institutes. 

A letter written by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department to Pankaj Pandey, Commissioner of Health reads, "Mr. Manoj Mohanan sought permission to conduct randomized community testing using RT-PCR tests for rapid data collection, which will help identify hotspots of potential transmission in the areas and enable estimation of the epidemic in the state of Karnataka, with the support of Centre for Monitory Indian Economy (CMIE) and Indian Institute of Science," an excerpt of the letter reads.

"This is to inform that permission is being granted to Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University to conduct the random community testing in Karnataka, subject to the supervision of state surveillance unit, IDSP, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services. The testing would be subject to the condition that ICMR kits and protocols are followed during the testing," it added

Apart from this random testing will also be undertaken with the help of IDFC foundation.

"A pilot project through IDFC foundation, funded by IDFC bank will take up random testing of around 2000 samples across Karnataka. It is in the proposal stage," said Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

So far random testing in the state is being done in the state in Padarayanapura and Hongasandra in Bengaluru. 

"In Bengaluru, more than 200 random tests have been conducted in Padaryanapura containment zone. in green districts, random samples are being drawn from Influenza Like Illness cases. Nearly 500 ILI samples are being drawn on a daily basis and tested through RT-PCR method," Pandey said, further adding," A pilot project with the help of Tata group at no cost to the government has been taken up in Kolar district to do random testing using ICMR approved rapid antibody, RT-PCR and ELISA tests. Around 1000 random samples will be drawn."

ICMR will also being doing a national serosurey in Bengaluru, Chitradurga and Kalaburagi districts, wherein 400 samples will be collected in each district. This survey is being done in 69 districts across 29 states in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Duke University Karnataka COVID 19 testing coronavirus North Carolina USA IDFC foundation
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp