Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar gives legislators task to build party from grassroots

Ever since Shivakumar's name was announced for the KPCC president post, he has been stressing on building the party based on cadre.

Published: 25th May 2020 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

D K Shivakumar, KPCC president, Karnataka

D K Shivakumar, KPCC president, Karnataka. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar who has been stressing to build a cadre-based party is giving MLAs the responsibility of an additional constituency and MLCs two non-Congress constituencies.  This is to enable them to build the party from scratch — that is the booth level. There are around 100 legislators, including 66 MLAs.

"While MLAs have to take up the additional neighbouring constituency along with their constituency, MLCs will be given two constituencies. It is the responsibility of these legislators to get more party workers in their constituency. They have to strengthen the party," sources said.

However, a few legislators are not happy with this decision. "Whether it is MLAs or MLCs, it is difficult to focus on more than one constituency," said a senior legislator on condition of anonymity. Ever since Shivakumar’s name was announced for the KPCC president post, he has been stressing on building the party based on cadre. For this, leaders have to strengthen it from the booth and grassroot level.

Even before he takes oath as KPCC president, Shivakumar has been meeting senior party leaders including former MLAs and MLCs and former chairpersons to various Boards and Corporations aomg others.

He is taking their opinion to rebuild the party. Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior Congress leader said, "Hundreds of MLAs, MLCs, councillors, officer-bearers and senior leaders who served in various posts both in the party and government are told to strengthen the booths where they reside."

"The purpose is to give the responsibility of strengthening booths to the leaders, who should start from the grassroot level," he said. After taking oath on May 31, Shivakumar will be touring all 224 assembly constituencies, interacting with party workers and boosting their confidence. Under him, the party is eying the 2023 assembly election. Before that Congress will also face the BBMP elections.

