Karnataka: Escaped from COVID-19 quarantine, woman caught along with her husband

BELAGAVI: A woman, who hoodwinked the authorities and ran away from institutional quarantine on Saturday, was nabbed along with her husband on Saturday night. Both have been sent to institutional quarantine at Gokak.

The 30-year-old woman and her husband were found hiding at a sugarcane field at Bellad Bagewadi. The woman had returned from her husband’s house at Nooli village of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra to her mother’s home in Panjanatti village of Gokak taluk four days ago.

The villagers objected to her stay and sent her to the institutional quarantine centre in Gokak town. The woman contacted her husband over phone, asking him to take her back to Kolhapur, and threatened to end her life if he didn’t.

The husband, who is out of jail on parole, managed to cross the border and reached Gokak bus stand. As planned, the woman escaped from quarantine and joined her husband on Saturday afternoon. They both went to a relative’s house in Bellad Bagewadi.

The police started tracing them and the couple who got wind of it changed their hideout to a farmhouse on the outskirts. When the police reached the farm, they hid inside a sugarcane field, but were pulled out by the police. Amminbhavi, SI of Gokak Town Police station, said, “An FIR has been registered against them for violating COVID-19 norms and DC’s order.”

18 recover in Davanagere

DAVANGERE/ CHITRADURGA: Eighteen COVID-19 patients were discharged from Chigateri General Hospital on Sunday. Four new patients were registered and with this, the total number of patients in the district has gone up to 125.

Also, with the total number of discharged at 46, the number of active patients has come down to 75. Four people have died in the district. At Chitradurga, no new cases were reported. The state and district borders are strictly being monitored to ensure no spike in cases.