Tumakuru hospital reports death of woman; KSRTC driver tests positive for COVID-19

She was admitted to the hospital with complaints of tuberculosis on May19 and tested positive on May 22.

Published: 25th May 2020 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

A Heath worker collects throat sampal at Government hospital as part of covid 19. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The designated COVID-19 hospital here last night reported the death of a 55-year-old woman (P1686) who hailed from Veerasagara village of Nelamangala in Bengaluru rural district.

She was on ventilator support for a couple of days and succumbed to the loss of lungs due to TB, according to DHO Dr M B Nagendrappa.

The travel history and the contact details are yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old KSRTC driver (P2135) of Magadi KSRTC depot who hailed from Mavinakunte village of Tumakuru rural here has tested positive for the virus.

He was isolated at the hospital. He had traveled to Bengaluru through Ramanagara from Magadi. Before joining duty, his samples were collected for testing.

A couple of days ago a 50-year-old truck driver (P1971) who had traveled to Nanded in Maharashtra with the containment of copra tested positive on his return which is now becoming a major concern for the APMC that opened for transaction. 

