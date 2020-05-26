15 new ventilators tampered with, sent back to firm

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 15 ventilators ordered by the Karnataka State Drug Logistics and Warehousing Society (KSDLWS ) for Covid-19 patients were found to be used, tampered and with broken/old stands.A letter written by the society dated April 28 to the Delhi-based RK Medical Solution Company states that the ventilators do not comply with the supply order and the firm will have to take back the supplied ventilators at their own cost, and that the order stands cancelled.

The letter, of which TNIE has a copy, reads, “We have received 15 numbers of Drager Ventilators on April 14. We have been trying to get your firm to send a technical person for pre-dispatch inspection. When there was no response from your end, an in-house inspection was done and the observations made by the health equipment officer of KSDLWS is the following: Certificates (ISO,CE,FDA)/ brochures, model with manufacturing details or proof not available. Ventilators found used and tampered with broken/old stands.”

One ventilator was found to have run for 46,583 hours, though KSDLWS specification was clear that it should be a new machine.

“As per the work order, the technical specifications do not comply fully compared to the data sheet... Cannot ventilate at neonatal/pediatric mode which is an essential mode for different Covid-19 patients as per the anaesthesia specialist’s opinion. Suitable technical demonstration not provided from the original equipment manufacturer or supplier,” said the letter signed by Manjushree, Commissioner, Food Safety and Standard Authority and Additional Director, KSDLWS.

Speaking to TNIE, Manjushree said, “The 15 ventilators were found to be refurbished. In the tender, we stated that we will not accept refurbished ventilators and had ordered new ones. We have sent them back now. We will not order from that company again. Now, we will order from companies that have stocks available.”“So far, we have ordered 1,500 ventilators.

Of these, 1,300 are from Central government, which are yet to come. And 130 have been ordered from Skanray Technologies in Mysuru, of which 30 have been supplied so far. Another 60-70 ventilators have been ordered from other manufacturers, of which 41 have been received. These 15 were part of the 41 and were sent back, Manjushree said.”