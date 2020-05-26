STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

15 new ventilators tampered with, sent back to firm

One ventilator was found to have run for 46,583 hours, though KSDLWS specification was clear that it should be a new machine.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 15 ventilators ordered by the Karnataka State Drug Logistics and Warehousing Society (KSDLWS ) for Covid-19 patients were found to be used, tampered and with broken/old stands.A letter written by the society dated April 28 to the Delhi-based RK Medical Solution Company states that the ventilators do not comply with the supply order and the firm will have to take back the supplied ventilators at their own cost, and that the order stands cancelled.

The letter, of which TNIE has a copy, reads, “We have received 15 numbers of Drager Ventilators on April 14. We have been trying to get your firm to send a technical person for pre-dispatch inspection. When there was no response from your end, an in-house inspection was done and the observations made by the health equipment officer of KSDLWS is the following: Certificates (ISO,CE,FDA)/ brochures, model with manufacturing details or proof not available. Ventilators found used and tampered with broken/old stands.”
One ventilator was found to have run for 46,583 hours, though KSDLWS specification was clear that it should be a new machine.

“As per the work order, the technical specifications do not comply fully compared to the data sheet... Cannot ventilate at neonatal/pediatric mode which is an essential mode for different Covid-19 patients as per the anaesthesia specialist’s opinion. Suitable technical demonstration not provided from the original equipment manufacturer or supplier,” said the letter signed by Manjushree, Commissioner, Food Safety and Standard Authority and Additional Director, KSDLWS.

Speaking to TNIE, Manjushree said, “The 15 ventilators were found to be refurbished. In the tender, we stated that we will not accept refurbished ventilators and had ordered new ones. We have sent them back now. We will not order from that company again. Now, we will order from companies that have stocks available.”“So far, we have ordered 1,500 ventilators.

Of these, 1,300 are from Central government, which are yet to come. And 130 have been ordered from Skanray Technologies in Mysuru, of which 30 have been supplied so far. Another 60-70 ventilators have been ordered from other manufacturers, of which 41 have been received. These 15 were part of the 41 and were sent back, Manjushree said.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp