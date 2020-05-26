COVID positive cases cross 100 in Udupi

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The Covid count in Udupi district touched 108 with the second-biggest single-day jump on Monday with 32 new cases, including 10 minors. Of the 32 cases, 28 had travelled to Mumbai and two to the UAE, while two others are local residents.

The two locals are a police head constable with the District Armed Reserve and a staffer at the Udupi Zilla Panchayat office in Rajathadri. Rumours were doing the rounds on Monday that the SP’s office will be closed as the DAR constable had tested positive. Denying it, SP Vishnuvardhan said, “We had sanitised the premises two days ago because of a high number of visitors. We will sanitise the premises again.” As per SOP, an office has to be closed only if many are infected, he said.