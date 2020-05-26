STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DK Shivakumar likely to take charge on June 7

Ever since he was released from Tihar jail in October last year, Shivakumar’s name had been doing the rounds for the post.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 03:45 PM

DK Shivakumar distributes ration kits at Kammagondanahalli on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president-designate DK Shivakumar is likely to take charge on June 7, three months after he was appointed to the post by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The ‘’event’’ is expected to see the attendance of close to 200 party leaders, including a few senior Congress leaders from New Delhi and neighbouring states.

Ever since he was released from Tihar jail in October last year, Shivakumar’s name had been doing the rounds for the post. After much delay, his name was announced in March this year, but he could not took charge due to the lockdown.

Shivakumar had wanted to take charge in a big event in the second or third week of May, but couldn’t due to the lockdown. Later, he was to assume charge on May 31, a Sunday. But, there was a complete lockdown. Now, he has chosen June 7, which also falls on Sunday. “We have to wait for the guidelines as the lockdown is till May 31,’’ said sources.

