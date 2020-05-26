STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka seals forests to stop migrants from TN

The government has closed roads and sealed forest areas in Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border to stop people from entering the state illegally slipping past check posts.

Forest officials block a road connecting Karnataka with Tamil Nadu | Express

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

Despite lockdown and ban on entry of vehicles from neighbouring states till May 31, many migrant labourers have been trekking via the dense forest near Krishnagiri, Salem and Erode district to enter Karnataka via Chamrajnagar forest.

After TNIE published the story “Shhh! Migrants trek through Veerappan territory” on May 19, the forest department and district administration closed off all the roads connected to Tamil Nadu from the foot of MM Hills. The story talked about how migrants walked through dense jungles and crossed the Cauvery in coracles to reach their state.

A district official said, “MM Hills Wildlife Conservator Edukondalu and others blocked  all forest roads fearing that Chamrajnagar, which has zero cases, might become a red zone.”

They have blocked roads and paths connecting both the states near Palar, Hugyum, Jalipalya, Garekekandi, Nalaroad, Piguir, Hoggenekal and other places with wooden logs, thorns. They have directed the ground staff to close all roads and also keep vigil on those using coracle across Cauvery.

