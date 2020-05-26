Mallikarjun Kharge: Put money in migrants’ pockets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday took a dig at the Union Government over its Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, saying it lost an opportunity to provide relief to crores of migrant workers, farmers and industries.

Suggesting that a direct cash transfer to migrant workers is the best way to help those hit by the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the former union minister said the government should transfer Rs 10,000 every month to their bank accounts for the next six months. It will not only help migrant workers, but also boost the efforts to revive the economy, he said.

Workers will put the money back into circulation by purchasing essential commodities and household items, he said adding that the Congress party is not criticising the Centre, but it is making constructive suggestions to deal with the situation.

Kharge said the demand for a direct cash transfer was discussed at a video-conference of AICC leaders on Monday. Even top industrialists have recommended a direct cash transfer to the poor to boost demand as it would also ensure their “economic freedom” and prevent at least 20 crore people from falling back into poverty, he said.

He accused the Centre of failing to give time to migrant workers to return home before announcing the lockdown. “They should have been given time to return to their hometowns before the lockdown was announced. It would have helped prevent migrant workers’ crisis which forced so many people to walk hundreds of kilometres to their hometowns,” he said.

On the economic package, he questioned the Centre for including free ration from its godowns as part of the relief package. “This ration was to be given to those entitled to it anyway and what is the special relief in giving monthly ration to the poor,” he said.

The AICC general secretary termed the Rs 30,000 crore relief package for construction workers an “eyewash.”“This money is coming from Building and Construction Workers Relief Cess which has already been collected by the government. State governments currently have about Rs 52,000 crore under the fund and no money is being spent by the central government,” he said.

Kharge also accused the Union government of not speaking about disbursing funds to state governments, which are in the forefront of fighting the pandemic. The centre still owes about Rs 30,000-34,000 crore to the states as GST compensation and revenues of states are already hit due to the lockdown, he said.