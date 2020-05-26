STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge: Put money in migrants’ pockets

Says this is best way to help workers, revive economy

Published: 26th May 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday took a dig at the Union Government over its Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, saying it lost an opportunity to provide relief to crores of migrant workers, farmers and industries.

Suggesting that a direct cash transfer to migrant workers is the best way to help those hit by the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the former union minister said the government should transfer Rs 10,000 every month to their bank accounts for the next six months. It will not only help migrant workers, but also boost the efforts to revive the economy, he said.

Workers will put the money back into circulation by purchasing essential commodities and household items, he said adding that the Congress party is not criticising the Centre, but it is making constructive suggestions to deal with the situation.  

Kharge said the demand for a direct cash transfer was discussed at a video-conference of AICC leaders on Monday. Even top industrialists have recommended a direct cash transfer to the poor to boost demand as it would also ensure their “economic freedom” and prevent at least 20 crore people from falling back into poverty, he said.

He accused the Centre of failing to give time to migrant workers to return home before announcing the lockdown. “They should have been given time to return to their hometowns before the lockdown was announced. It would have helped prevent migrant workers’ crisis which forced so many people to walk hundreds of kilometres to their hometowns,” he said.

On the economic package, he questioned the Centre for including free ration from its godowns as part of the relief package. “This ration was to be given to those entitled to it anyway and what is the special relief in giving monthly ration to the poor,” he said.

The AICC general secretary termed the Rs 30,000 crore relief package for construction workers an “eyewash.”“This money is coming from Building and Construction Workers Relief Cess which has already been collected by the government. State governments currently have about Rs 52,000 crore under the fund and no money is being spent by the central government,” he said.

Kharge also accused the Union government of not speaking about disbursing funds to state governments, which are in the forefront of fighting the pandemic.  The centre still owes about Rs 30,000-34,000 crore to the states as GST compensation and revenues of states are already hit due to the lockdown, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp