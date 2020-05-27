Congress shows signs of revival amid corona crisis

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress that had almost slipped into coma after the worst-ever defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government has started reaching out to people rather than sticking to conventional protests and raising slogans. This has been evident in the past two months.



Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and others announced their support to the government in containing the spread of the virus and during the lockdown period. The party made a strategic move by calling a meeting of the Kayaka Samaja (those in traditional occupations), farmers and opposition parties demanding that the government act. Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa, in no mood to give Congress the edge, announced the Rs 1,610 crore package.

New KPCC president DK Shivakumar seemed to have won brownie points at the height of the migrant crisis by giving away a cheque for Rs 1 cr on behalf of the party to the KSRTC to meet the transportation charges of the workers and even volunteered to give Rs 2 cr more to meet their train fares. Shivakumar roped in both veterans and second rung leaders, as also the District Congress Committees and gave away essentials, food packets and raised funds from the sitting and defeated MLAs to donate it for Covid relief activities.

What is also perhaps working in the Congress’ favour is the low profile of the JDS which is losing ground in its traditional pockets. The Congress is now making efforts to draw public attention projecting itself as the only alternative. The party was careful not to back Tablighis nor press for allowing Ramadan prayers at Idgah fearing that the BJP may project it as anti- Hindus.

KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana said the Congress has extended all cooperation to the government.

BJP spokesperson G Madhusudhan said that the BJP was aware of the Congress move to take mileage giving a cheque for Rs 1 cr instead of contributing it to PM CARES or the CM Relief Fund. Madushudan said it is the government’s commitment to respond to those in traditional occupations and farmers, and not under pressure from the Congress. Political commentator Prof Muzzafar Asadi said that Yediyurappa hijacked the Opposition agenda and announced the package and on the other side he also complimented them for giving valid suggestions.