Karnataka keen on opening worship places from June 1, awaits nod from Centre

The temples would be reopened keeping in mind cleanliness where soap and water or sanitizers and also social distancing would be compulsory. 

Published: 27th May 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at a press conference in Bengaluru. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief minister B S Yediyurappa said they are keen on opening worship places from June 1 including temples, churches and masjids. However they are awaiting nod from the Union government.

CM Yediyurappa said they have written a letter to the union government seeking permission. Once they get the nod, they will open as per the guidelines.

Meanwhile, endowment minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said the temples would be reopened keeping in mind cleanliness where soap and water or sanitizers and also social distancing would be compulsory. The final guidelines will be put out on Wednesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Poojary said the online booking seva will be extended from the present 8-10 temples to 52 temples across the state where poojas sevas can be booked online and people will receive prasadam at their homes and can participate in poojas online.     

CM Yediyurappa and Revenue Minister R Ashok discussed the issue of marriages and decided that weddings should be mandatorily limited to just fifty participants including guests. 

