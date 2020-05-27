Text message with 4-hour reply window sows confusion among migrants

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A text message sent by the Karnataka government to migrant workers waiting for a chance to go home set off a wave of anxiety and confusion among them on Tuesday.

Around 2 pm, migrant workers began getting an SMS saying that if they want to travel by the Shramik trains, they have to reply YES with the last six digits of their Seva Sindhu application number to 161 from their registered mobile number. The deadline given was 6 pm on the same day. The automated message was sent from JD-MOBKAR.

"Most of them were not able to understand and respond to this message as they are not literate. In some cases, a family of seven uses one phone. What happens in such a case to the remaining people? In addition to this, not all phones have currency or battery in a time like this," said a volunteer and member of the Bengaluru With Migrants group.

Though these workers have already registered on Seva Sindhu, this SMS left them at their wits' end.

"The minute they read this message, they all rushed to the police station. In some cases, when the workers did respond on 161 with their Seva Sindhu application numbers, they got a reply saying "service is expired" or "thank you for the message". People are not able to read their Aadhaar card number. How can they respond with such a complicated message," said Deepanjali, a citizen volunteer working with migrants at the Sarjapur Police Station.

"It is not clear what will happen with this exercise. No matter how many rules you make, there is no clear picture on when the train will come or how many are going on it," she added.

It is also not clear if those who are unable to reply to this SMS will get a train ticket. Citizens and activists trying to help migrant workers who have already been through a harrowing time ever since the lockdown was put in place say this SMS is a cruel process that makes it all the more difficult for them to go back. The Seva Sindhu process is highly digitised and migrants are not able to follow it.

Asked about this at the COVID-19 press meet, Minister Suresh Kumar said, "Migrants may not be literate and giving them such a deadline is not okay. I will talk to the concerned people and we will ensure that those who have been unable to reply to the message get an opportunity to go home."

Manjunath Prasad, nodal officer for movement of migrant workers from Karnataka to other states, was not reachable for comment.