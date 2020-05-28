Big case spike in Kalyan-Karnataka region

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A big spike in Covid-19 cases was registered in the Kalyan-Karnataka region on Wednesday. As many as 63 cases were reported in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur and Ballari districts. Of the total fresh cases, 61 are migrant labourers who returned from different places. Sources said a 69-year-old woman of Yadgir had come from Mumbai on May 20, and was brought dead to the designated Covid hospital the same day.