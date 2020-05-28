STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BPL families get a few kilos less

Distribution of ration suggests that foodgrains may be siphoned off; 15 kg per person not given

Published: 28th May 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

food grains, grains, wheat

For representational purposes.

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doddasidde Gowda, a BPL cardholder, went to the ration depot for his monthly share of foodgrains but was told by the depot in-charge that he was not entitled to his usual 15kg. Apparently, Gowda (name changed) is not the only one being short-changed. Many BPL cardholders maintained that they have received a few kilograms less. 

Under the Food Security Act, a person is entitled to 5 kg per month, and under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, gets an additional 10 kg of foodgrains, wheat and pulses per month in Karnataka. FCI national chairman D V Prasad told TNIE, “During the lockdown, we provided Karnataka 11.8 lakh tonnes of foodgrains, 3.81 lakh tonnes under the FSA and 6 lakh tonnes under the PMGKAY -- a total of 9.81 lakh tonnes -- and the remaining under different schemes to migrants and others.’’ To this, Karnataka Food Minister K Gopalaiah said, “We have given 10 kgs rice and 1 kg dal per person in May.

In April, we gave 10 kg rice and 4 kg wheat. From June onwards, we will give 10 kg rice, 2 kg dal and 2 kg wheat.’’ But these figures do not reflect in the distribution of foodgrains in many places. Aadhaar cardholders have not got their due of 5 kg either. Kalai, a domestic help, said she got only 3 kg rice, half a kg masoor dal, quarter kg sugar and Rs-5 packets of chilli powder, dhania powder and turmeric powder. Ravikumar’s household of four got 40 kg of rice for two months, but no dal or wheat. 

Shanthinagar MLA N A Haris, who visited ration depots, said, “Many of my constituents are housemaids and daily wage labourers, who complained that they have not received their due of 10 kg rice (per person), 1 kg dal (per card) and 2 kg wheat (per card) per month. The number of cardholders could be over 40,000 in my constituency.” KPCC president D K Shivakumar said, “Every person who holds a BPL card should receive the rightful share of foodgrains, but it’s clear that someone is trying to benefit from people’s misery. The government has to be extra vigilant.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BPL cardholder
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp