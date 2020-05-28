BPL families get a few kilos less

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doddasidde Gowda, a BPL cardholder, went to the ration depot for his monthly share of foodgrains but was told by the depot in-charge that he was not entitled to his usual 15kg. Apparently, Gowda (name changed) is not the only one being short-changed. Many BPL cardholders maintained that they have received a few kilograms less.

Under the Food Security Act, a person is entitled to 5 kg per month, and under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, gets an additional 10 kg of foodgrains, wheat and pulses per month in Karnataka. FCI national chairman D V Prasad told TNIE, “During the lockdown, we provided Karnataka 11.8 lakh tonnes of foodgrains, 3.81 lakh tonnes under the FSA and 6 lakh tonnes under the PMGKAY -- a total of 9.81 lakh tonnes -- and the remaining under different schemes to migrants and others.’’ To this, Karnataka Food Minister K Gopalaiah said, “We have given 10 kgs rice and 1 kg dal per person in May.

In April, we gave 10 kg rice and 4 kg wheat. From June onwards, we will give 10 kg rice, 2 kg dal and 2 kg wheat.’’ But these figures do not reflect in the distribution of foodgrains in many places. Aadhaar cardholders have not got their due of 5 kg either. Kalai, a domestic help, said she got only 3 kg rice, half a kg masoor dal, quarter kg sugar and Rs-5 packets of chilli powder, dhania powder and turmeric powder. Ravikumar’s household of four got 40 kg of rice for two months, but no dal or wheat.

Shanthinagar MLA N A Haris, who visited ration depots, said, “Many of my constituents are housemaids and daily wage labourers, who complained that they have not received their due of 10 kg rice (per person), 1 kg dal (per card) and 2 kg wheat (per card) per month. The number of cardholders could be over 40,000 in my constituency.” KPCC president D K Shivakumar said, “Every person who holds a BPL card should receive the rightful share of foodgrains, but it’s clear that someone is trying to benefit from people’s misery. The government has to be extra vigilant.”