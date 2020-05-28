Face masks must at Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wearing face masks will be compulsory for advocates during hearings from June 1, when the High Court resumes its limited functioning.

The SOP issued by High Court Registrar General Rajendra Badamikar, says everyone including judges should wear face masks on court premises.

There shall be not more than 20 advocates in a court hall at a time and they have to leave the premises immediately after the completion of their matters, it says. Eight benches will function from June 1 and the sittings are split into forenoon and afternoon sessions.