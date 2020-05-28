STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka seeks to restrict air travel from Maharashtra, TN, MP, Gujarat and Rajasthan

JC Madhuswamy said the decision was taken after noticing that travellers from these five states were the highest contributors to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Published: 28th May 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

A thermal sensor at the Bengaluru airport takes the body temperature of each passenger before allowing entry | Meghana Sastry

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to restrict air travel from five states with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary affairs JC Madhuswamy said after a cabinet meeting that the decision was taken as travellers from these five states were the highest contributors to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. New Delhi, which has a high number of cases, has, however, been left out.

"We have already issued orders restricting road and trail travel from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Now it has been decided to restrict air travel from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for a few days. The number of people who are testing positive from these states is high," JC Madhuswamy said.

The cabinet seems to have agreed that quarantine facilities and mandatory testing for all those returning from these states is putting Karnataka's resources under stress.  

"Those already lodged in quarantine facilities are also becoming restless over sharing space with high-risk persons. The number of asymptomatic cases is rising much like the number of samples awaiting results," the Minister said.

He clarified that travellers from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are restricted on road, rail and air whereas only air travel is restricted for those from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

