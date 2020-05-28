STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New census soon, data to help healthcare

A state-wide health register will be launched by Karnataka, involving a census-like survey on the 6.5 crore population across the state.

NPR, census

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A state-wide health register will be launched by Karnataka, involving a census-like survey on the 6.5 crore population across the state. This was announced by Minister for Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar, at a press meet on Wednesday. The census will be started as a pilot project in Chikkaballapur, and a door-to-door survey will record all details of people -- name, age, gender, height, weight, illnesses, health issues, nutrition intake, socio-economic conditions, etc. 

“This will help the government draw up health programmes and allocate the budget according to the needs of people. It was discussed at a meeting with the government and private health sector stakeholders, and the government decided to launch it,” said Sudhakar. It is a first-of-its-kind register in the country.
He added that it will help in conducting studies, and technology will be used in recording data.

A survey questionnaire will be put together for health workers by primary health centres, revenue officials, education department staff and ASHA workers, and estimated that it will take around three months to cover each district. Private hospitals will have 50 per cent partnership in the project, and the data collection will help them prioritise healthcare based on geography, demography and other targeted measures, he said. A detailed cabinet meeting discussion will take place with CM BS Yediyurappa in this regard.

“This has been done in very few places in the world, and our aim is that Karnataka should be able to give good quality healthcare even to the poor,” Sudhakar added. Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare department, Jawaid Akhtar, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology director Dr Ramachandra, medical education department director Dr P G Girish and others were present. 

