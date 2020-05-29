Metro may zip again in Bengaluru from Monday

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: After proposing to open up places of worship, restaurants and malls when Lockdown 4.0 ends, the State Government is now keen to restart Metro operations and overnight KSRTC bus services from June 1. Over the last one week, the state has relaxed restrictions on public transport and allowed buses, cabs, autorickshaws, special trains and flights to operate.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Secretary T M Vijaybhaskar said they have written to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs seeking its nod to allow Metro operations. “We are waiting for the new orders regarding the regulations to be followed after May 31,” he said.

This apart, KSRTC is likely to resume overnight services. Deputy CM and Transport Minister Lakshman Savadi is believed to be keen on restarting the services. Presently, the transport utility is only operating daytime services. Recently, the Karnataka State Hoteliers’ Association, had approached the Chief Minister seeking permission to restart services as they are facing losses with only takeaway services.

State awaits Centre’s fresh norms

The Chief Minister reportedly assured restaurateurs that they will be allowed dine-in services from Monday. Representatives of the Malls and Multiplex Association too had urged the CM to allow them to reopen. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said the government is keen to restart all these services and is awaiting fresh guidelines from the Centre.



