Whistleblower blows lid off Rs 1 crore scam

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Blowing the lid off an alleged promotion irregularity in the labour department, a whistleblower has said the deal could have cost upwards of Rs 1 crore totally. Twenty labour inspectors have been promoted as senior inspectors recently under rule 32. Effecting promotions using a departmental loophole under this rule and giving the inspectors plum jurisdictions smacks of corruption, he said. It’s an over Rs 1 cr deal considering each one has paid Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, he said.

The whistleblower said that senior officers allegedly colluded to carry out this promotion drive under rule 32. Under this rule, promotions can be effected only in special circumstances. “The department is bound by rules and if such ad hoc actions are carried out, it can dampen the morale in the department,’’ he said.

And in a fresh list announced on Thursday, the labour department has promoted 48 First Division Assistants and stenographers as labour inspectors to fill up the existing vacancies. This will result in a serious shortage of clerks and stenographers in the department, say sources.

K G Shantharam, Labour Commissioner, said, “We have a shortage of staff and we are working with a mere 48 per cent. Out of 176 taluks, in about 100 taluks we still have a serious shortage. We have filled up some posts through direct recruitment and promotions, here we adopted this route because there was need.’’When contacted, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar said, “I am aware of this, I am enquiring into it. I will take action.’’Department sources said Commissioner Shantaram is scheduled to retire at the end of this month.