STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

75 per cent of Friday’s count from Kalyana Karnataka

With a big spurt of 192 Covidpositive cases on Friday, Kalyana Karnataka region contributed nearly 75 per cent to the state’s total of 248 cases, which is the biggest single-day jump.

Published: 30th May 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: With a big spurt of 192 COVID positive cases on Friday, Kalyana Karnataka region contributed nearly 75 per cent to the state’s total of 248 cases, which is the biggest single-day jump. Officials said that of the 192 cases reported in the last 24 hours, 184 have returned from Maharashtra to different districts in the region, seven from Rajasthan and one from Gujarat.

The highest is from Raichur at 62 cases, followed by Kalaburagi at 61, Yadgir 60 and Ballari nine. Kalaburagi district has recorded a total of 251 positive cases, Yadgir 223, Raichur 134, Bidar 120, Ballari 47 and Koppal four. Till now, 500 people who have returned from Maharashtra have tested positive.

Meanwhile, ten people from Kalaburagi were discharged on Friday, taking the total from the district to 85. Yadgir has seen nine discharges, Bidar 24 and Ballari 47. With this, the total number of discharges from the Kalyan Karnataka region are 132. Kalaburagi has recorded seven deaths, Yadgir and Ballari one each, and Bidar three. As on Friday, Kalaburagi district has 159 active cases, Yadgir 213, Raichur 134, Bidar 93, Ballari 32 and Koppal district only four active cases, bringing the total to 635.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalyana Karnataka
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp