75 per cent of Friday’s count from Kalyana Karnataka

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: With a big spurt of 192 COVID positive cases on Friday, Kalyana Karnataka region contributed nearly 75 per cent to the state’s total of 248 cases, which is the biggest single-day jump. Officials said that of the 192 cases reported in the last 24 hours, 184 have returned from Maharashtra to different districts in the region, seven from Rajasthan and one from Gujarat.

The highest is from Raichur at 62 cases, followed by Kalaburagi at 61, Yadgir 60 and Ballari nine. Kalaburagi district has recorded a total of 251 positive cases, Yadgir 223, Raichur 134, Bidar 120, Ballari 47 and Koppal four. Till now, 500 people who have returned from Maharashtra have tested positive.

Meanwhile, ten people from Kalaburagi were discharged on Friday, taking the total from the district to 85. Yadgir has seen nine discharges, Bidar 24 and Ballari 47. With this, the total number of discharges from the Kalyan Karnataka region are 132. Kalaburagi has recorded seven deaths, Yadgir and Ballari one each, and Bidar three. As on Friday, Kalaburagi district has 159 active cases, Yadgir 213, Raichur 134, Bidar 93, Ballari 32 and Koppal district only four active cases, bringing the total to 635.