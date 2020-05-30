STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

ASHA workers launch stir, demand action against assaulters

They submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, through Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Published: 30th May 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

ASHA workers stage a protest in Mysuru

ASHA workers stage a protest in Mysuru. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers on Friday launched a statewide struggle, condemning assaults against them by the public and seeking protection from the government. They have come together under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Samyukt ASHA Karyakartheyara Sangha, along with All India United Trade Unions Centre.

They submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, through Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey. Rama, State committee member of AIUTUC and in-charge of ASHA workers, said, “Our workers play a critical role in promoting healthy practices, providing on-ground support, and spreading awareness about various health programmes of the Government of India.

We are the caregivers and first point of contact in rural areas.” It is unfortunate that those who are monitoring Covid spread and undertaking door-to-door collection of health data during the pandemic, are not getting security, she said. “The state government recently announced a very fancy-sounding amount of `50 lakh as compensation for ASHA workers who died due to Covid, but we have two families still running from pillar to post to avail that insurance,” Rama said. Their other demands included punishment to those who assaulted ASHA workers, compensation for the victims, announcement of special package and monthly salary of Rs 10,000 from March.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asha workers
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp