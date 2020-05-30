ASHA workers launch stir, demand action against assaulters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers on Friday launched a statewide struggle, condemning assaults against them by the public and seeking protection from the government. They have come together under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Samyukt ASHA Karyakartheyara Sangha, along with All India United Trade Unions Centre.

They submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, through Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey. Rama, State committee member of AIUTUC and in-charge of ASHA workers, said, “Our workers play a critical role in promoting healthy practices, providing on-ground support, and spreading awareness about various health programmes of the Government of India.

We are the caregivers and first point of contact in rural areas.” It is unfortunate that those who are monitoring Covid spread and undertaking door-to-door collection of health data during the pandemic, are not getting security, she said. “The state government recently announced a very fancy-sounding amount of `50 lakh as compensation for ASHA workers who died due to Covid, but we have two families still running from pillar to post to avail that insurance,” Rama said. Their other demands included punishment to those who assaulted ASHA workers, compensation for the victims, announcement of special package and monthly salary of Rs 10,000 from March.