Covid-19 fight: It’s over to the community now

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the number of people coming from other states and those testing Covid-19 positive continues to rapidly increase each passing day, the government is now focusing on involving local communities, in villages as well as cities, on a larger scale to fight the pandemic. In the last 15 days, cases increased at a rate of around 115 positives a day taking the total tally to 2,781 on Friday, a day which saw the biggest spike so far with 248 cases.

Providing treatment to those who have tested positive will be the primary focus of the Health Department, while it would depend heavily on local communities to prevent further spread of the virus. “Monitoring by community and treatment by the Health Department is the concept,” Commissioner of State Health Department Pankaj Kumar Pandey told The New Indian Express on Friday. Although those travelling from high-prevalence states will still be put in institutional quarantine for seven days, the focus from now will be more on home quarantine.

Over a lakh people, mostly migrant workers who returned from high prevalence states, including Maharashtra, will soon complete their mandatory institutional quarantine and they will be asked to stay at home for the next 14 days. Monitoring them will be a Herculean task for authorities without the help of local people. The sudden influx of people after lockdown 4.0 ends on Sunday may further complicate the task. However, the government is yet to announce guidelines for post lockdown 4.0 period. “There are certain restrictions on inter-state movement and we are also strengthening our home quarantine system by involving communities at a larger scale.

In rural areas, we have task forces consisting of Gram Panchayat members and other local representatives. In urban areas, we are planning to have a combination of booth level officers (BLO), beat constables, NGOs, resident welfare associations and apartment owners associations,” the commissioner said. The combination of community representatives and local level officials will be used along with tech tools to ensure that people strictly follow home quarantine guidelines.

While neighbours will be asked to keep an eye on those under home quarantine, Home Quarantine Enforcement Squads, too, will take action against those violating norms and send them to institutional quarantine. As of Friday, Home Quarantine Enforcement Squads have already shifted 2,934 persons from home quarantine to institutional quarantine for violation of directions.